Dogwood Thrift Store opens new, bigger store in Camdenton

With Black Friday being the grand opening, shoppers took advantage of the already cheap items for sale.

"I found quilts, and I found another quilt I can make another quilt with," said Patricia Frazier. "All kinds of crafts and things I can do at home."

All of the money the thrift store makes goes toward the Dogwood Animal Shelter and its low-cost pet wellness clinic.

"That's why sometimes I'll spend more than I like to, because it's for a good cause," added Ernie Wilbanks.

To help bring in more money for the shelter, the thrift shop had to expand.

"It just grows every year, so the space needed to grow," said Donna Morris, director of the Dogwood Thrift Store.

Morris said the board talked about it for years, but, when the old Camdenton Farm and Garden store closed, the talks about expansion were able to become reality.

The owners of the shop sold Dogwood the building below market value.

Morris said that was big for the organization, because the new store is more than twice the size of the old one.

Shoppers are impressed.

"I think it's uptown. It's nice. This is really nice," Wilbanks said.

"Oh, we've got more room. I'm happy with it," Frazier added. "It's just awesome."

That praise is music to Morris' ears.

"That makes me feel great," Morris said. "I'm so glad that Dogwood is so well supported in this community. We do a lot of work, and it all comes from the heart. We really try hard for the dogs and cats that we care for."

The shelter and the thrift store are always looking for more volunteers.