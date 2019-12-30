Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expanding into Newton Co., Ark.

Jim Harp’s grandchildren have been getting books for years through the Boone County Imagination Library.

"We have them at our home, and we use them as grandparent's bait. The kids come in wanting to know if they've gotten a new book," Harp said.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library's goal is to get children exposed to reading before they go to school. Each month, an age-appropriate book comes in the mail addressed to the child. And kids from birth to five can read them or be read to.

"Studies that show it has much as a 15 to 16 percent return on investment," said Ken Savells, the Boone County Imagination Library Board president.

The books are free no matter the family's income.

"It's book-ended no matter where you start with 'The Little Engine That Could,' and it ends with 'Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come.'"

And when siblings sign up, they do get different books, so families don't get the same book twice.

Mount Judea's school district has an Imagination Library for kids who go to school there.

But now Newton County will soon have its own Imagination Library, and Mount Judea's will be incorporated into it.

"If you're going to help people, you have to start by helping kids," said Kenya Windel, the Newton County Imagination Library Coordinator.

It costs the Imagination Library about $25 per kid per year for the books.

And donations for Newton County's have come in from many people, including local school districts.

"With the schools that have chosen to be involved, one of their viewpoints is the sooner we can get books in the hands of children, the sooner that they're going to be ready for school, and they're going to be reading and on grade level," Windel said.

And for the kids who get those books, it's a new chapter not only for them, but their families.

"When Levi reads, he's reading to his younger brother too. And so that's a win on both sides I think," Harp said.

If you're interested in registering for the Imagination Library in Newton County, you can go to the Newton County Library in Jasper to sign up. North Arkansas Regional Medical Center also offers registration to families with newborns. And you will also soon be able to go to ImaginationLibrary.com to sign up as well.