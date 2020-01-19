Domestic dispute leads to assault at Springfield gas station, man arrested

A man was arrested Saturday after police say a domestic dispute lead to an assault at a local Fast N Friendly gas station.

The Springfield Police Department says it started at a different location but ended up at the Fast N Friendly on West Sunshine around 8 p.m.

Police say the domestic dispute lead to a man following a woman to the location. Police say he attempted to attack her, but a store clerk at Fast N Friendly intervened and sustained minor head injuries.

Police say the woman is also okay. Police tracked down and arrested the suspect.