Domestic disturbance calls up despite overall crime calls down in Boone County, Ark.

The phone doesn't ring quite as often in the Harrison Dispatch Center these days.

"We've been in this 33 years, and we've never seen anything like this," said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.

Graddy can point to hard numbers that back that up: Calls are down nearly 50% from the 2,700 hundred that came in during the same six-week stretch last year. The obvious reason: COVID-19.

"For the first two weeks, we didn't have hardly any calls. Everybody pretty well staying in, you know obviously scared," Graddy said.

But while people are staying out of trouble in some respects, staying home is leading to an increase in certain calls.

"People are together. They're not used to that," Graddy said.

Domestic disturbance and public intoxication calls are up more than 35 percent compared to this time last year. Domestic disturbance calls went up from 41 in both March and April last year, to 65 in March and half of April this year. Public intoxication is up from six to 11. And DWIs are up from two to seven.

"It's the same thing we see over Christmas break, New Year's break," said Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson.

But this is no holiday for police. Roberson knows domestic calls can be incredibly dangerous.

"The last 45 days, three stabbings, a shooting," Roberson said.

Both the sheriff and chief said there's been some changes, with some investigators working from home and responding to calls from there. But regardless of the uncertainty around what kind of requests come in, Boone County's first responders are ready to answer the calls whenever they do.

​The chief and sheriff said they do expect to start seeing the number of calls for other crimes to go up in the coming weeks as the coronavirus concerns go down.