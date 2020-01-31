Donkey from Green Forest, Arkansas named GMA Pet of the Week, sports Chiefs gear

Violet, a miniature donkey raised on a farm in Green Forest, Arkansas, was named Good Morning America's Pet of the Week.

Courtesy: Good Morning America

Violet helps Robbin and Cory Plumlee take care of multiple blind animals on the farm.

The couple recently rescued a blind cow named Molly. Before long, Robbin and Cory realized the calf needed a companion.

That's where Violet has stepped up, serving as a guardian of Molly and other animals in need of assistance. The two were able to get around a 20-acre pasture, where Violet showed Molly how to get around the property, Robbin told Good Morning America.

Violet became known as a "sight-seeing donkey" for her instincts to help other animals. She was also credited for helping Cory's beloved 18-year-old horse, Raz, who went blind after developing equine glaucoma.

In addition to helping out other animals on the farm, Violet sported Kansas City Chiefs gear Friday in the spirit of Super Bowl LIV.

Robbin and Cory were interviewed on Good Morning America about Violet's role with helping other animals and the Chiefs fandom.