ON YOUR SIDE: Why you should write out 2020 on documents

You’ll probably catch yourself making a mistake or two when you date something now that we’re in a new year. It’s a dating mistake that if you don’t catch, could cost you.

This year, don’t abbreviate the date on checks or documents but instead write out the full year. 2020.

“There’s a sixth month period before a check is stale dated," Darline Mabins, the Arvest regional Branch Sales Manager, said. "Let's say you write 1-15-20, someone can come along and extend that sixth month period by writing 1-15-21.”

Adding those two digits makes the check good for another year, and could allow someone to deposit a check twice for the same amount.

When it comes to other legal documents, such as loans from less-than-reputable sources, the same issue applies.

“If you take out a loan with someone and you’re supposed to start the loan this year, and you just have twenty, they can go back and back date it to 2018, 2019, 2017 if they like,” said Mabins.

That could lead to a fake backlog of “missed” payments and compounded interest.

To protect yourself, always write out the full date on any check or legal document. Avoid online banking and instead deposit your check in person. It is also advised to check your bank statements regularly so you can catch any fraudulent charges. If something isn’t quite right, you can always consult with your banker, refute the charges, and potentially get your money back.

When it comes to legal documents, always keep a personal copy. If errors are found the best option would be to consult with a lawyer.