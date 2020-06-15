Donut drive benefits family of injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

The community showed its support for injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe Monday morning at a donut drive.

Krispy Kreme and radio station 105.1 The Bull sponsored the drive at the Battlefield Mall. For a $10 donation, supporters received a coupon for a free donut and coffee.

A driver struck Officers Priebe with his vehicle on the morning of June 9 outside the police headquarters in downtown Springfield. Officer Priebe is recovering after spinal surgery. Family says he is resting and healing.