Doolittle fire officials issue 'No Burn Ban' in wake of severe fire risks

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in Phelps County, Missouri has issued a “No Burn Ban” in response to severe fire risks.

The ban prohibits people from outdoor burning in wake of significant fire conditions. It runs through Sunday night and consists of the entire Doolittle District.

Doolittle fire officials say the ban is in effect because conditions "are determined to be hazardous for the open burning of combustible materials or flammable combustible liquids" within its boundaries.

The ban also comes after Doolittle fire crews battled a natural fire Friday due to severe fire risks.

Those who violate the ban could face the following penalty fees:

1. One hundred dollars for responding to a emergency

2. Five hundred dollars for each hour or proportional sum for each quarter hour spent in providing emergency services.

3. The actual cost of consumable materials and the use of rented equipment needed to provide emergency services. (foam, oil dry, pads, booms, backhoes, etc.)

4. Any additional expenses of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in providing emergency service and the collecting of these expenses.

Those who live nearby, but not in the Doolittle District, are encouraged to follow the ban.