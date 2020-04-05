West Plains, Mo. families decorate front doors to honor the Class of 2020

For High school seniors, the sudden halt to the school year means missing out on many special milestones. Across the country and here in the Ozarks, families are doing some decorating to show love for the class of 2020.

Not one senior in the class of 2020 could've imagined this kind of ending to their senior year.

"I miss friends...being able to just connect with everyone around you," West Plains senior Grace Sydow told KY3.

"Hanging out with all my friends and seeing everybody...teachers included. All of it," West Plains senior Tommy Keller added.

"Definitely just hanging out with friends," West Plains senior Chaney Martin said.

Goals were set but now everything seems unfinished.

Tommy Keller, who will head off to the University of Oklahoma in the fall, had his eyes on stellar grades.

"I really wanted to finish with all A's, because I'd made it this far," he exclaimed.

Grace Sydrow had a high B in AP Biology.

"I'm an all A's student and that was my class that I had a B in and I was really working hard on bringing it up," she explained.

Chaney Martin wanted to end the year a state champion.

"I was actually favored to be one of the top seniors in the state this year. I wanted to win state this year and go off to college on a good note," Martin said.

Now, they're missing milestones that seniors and parents cherish.

"Prom, we're missing graduation and graduation announcements," Patty Keller stated.

Now, appreciation for the class of 2020 is showing up on front doors around town.

"I think this makes her feel good, Sara Sydow, mother of Grace, said. I wanted to put banners all over the porch and I wanted to put yard stuff like, honk for my senior."

"You share it with your family and friends and they get to have a little bit of sunshine in all of this darkness," Shelly Martin added.

"The doors, the yard signs...whatever we can do to make it a positive experience as best as we can, in the situation that we're in," Patty Keller said.

"I think it's pretty cool. I like it," Tommy Keller exclaimed.

A little positivity, right when we need it.

At this time, the West Plains School District has tentatively scheduled prom and graduation in early June.