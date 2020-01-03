Dora Youth Connect gives area teens a safe place to hangout on Friday nights

Teenagers in a small Ozark County town once again have a safe place to hangout.

For 16 years, the old Cropper's Store served Dora's youth.

Then it sat empty for six years.

Now, the lights are back on and the sounds of teens having fun, fills the building.

"I think it will catch on and I think the kids will enjoy it," Gale Hurd told KY3.

Now, every Friday night from 6 to 9, area high school students have a place to kick back, play games and chill with friends.

"This will help them stay off the roads, Hurd said. They're not running back and forth quite as much on a Friday night. Like I said, there is a good group of kids here at the school. We thought it would be a good place for them to come hang out, just be with each other, play games and that kind of thing."

Not only can the kids come here to play games and other fun activities, but they can also get some fantastic food.

"This would probably be one of the best things to happen here in a while. There literally wasn't anything to do out here until this thing opened up," Dora junior Gabe Fox added.

If not for the Youth Connect, Dora senior Kyle Lee would be at home.

"I'd just be sitting at home, watching TV probably," Lee exclaimed.

A free place to have fun, and a great place to meet people and get that need socialization.

"You're not going to find anyone being like rude out here, Fox said. Everyone is just really nice. It's a good atmosphere to be around. You're surrounded by positive vibes. No negativity whatsoever."

High Schoolers from surrounding towns are also welcome on Friday nights.

The hope is to allow other age groups to use the space in the future.

Dora Youth Connect is located at 350 County Road 379

Dora, Missouri 65637