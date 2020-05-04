Double murder trial for Camden Co. man delayed again

The trial for a Camden County man accused of double murder is delayed once again.

Steven Endsley is accused of killing Danielle Smith and her mother Theresa Jackson nearly four years ago.

"Let's get on with it. I've been ready since the first trial date that they've kept pushing back seven times," said Danielle Smith's sister Heather Smith.

Prosecutors say Steven Endsley fatally stabbed Danielle Smith and Jackson in Camdenton in August 2016 before setting their mobile home on fire.

His trial has been delayed for the eighth time.

"When the trial gets closer my anxiety gets up. Then it gets pushed back. Then it's just being pissed all over again," said Heather Smith.

She said that waiting for Endsley to go trial has been difficult for her family.

"It's still just me and my brother really that deal with it the most. Everybody else just kind of puts it on the back burner. My dad will mention it once in a while," she explained.

Endsley has been in jail since being charged with two first degree murder charges.

Last July he tried to get his one million dollar bond reduced but was denied.

Monday, he asked a judge to lower his bond once again but was denied.

According to online court records the latest trial delay is because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Heather Smith said that she's just ready to move on.

"I just want him to get what he deserves. I want it to finally get there so that I have a chance to confront him," she said.

Though, she said that waiting all these years for Endsley's day in court has been difficult.

"I think thinking about her kind of keeps me wanting to push forward because she would want me to," she said. "I'd tell her how much I loved her and I'd probably just put my arms around her and just hold onto her."

Steven Endsley's jury trial is scheduled to begin this October in Laclede County.

Endsley requested that his trial be moved from Camden County.

His bond is still set at $1 million dollars.