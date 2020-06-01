Douglas County Health Department releases possible exposure locations for second case of COVID-19

The Douglas County Health Department is investigating its second case of COVID-19.

Investigators identified two places of possible exposures where the patient visited.

Locations:

*Friday: May 29- O'Reillys Auto Parts at 2:30 p.m.

*Saturday: May 30– Haro Brothers Restaurant 8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

The health department considers anyone visiting the two locations during those times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor themselves for symptoms. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of smell or taste, runny nose, nausea and vomiting. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless you have symptoms develop. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider regarding testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.