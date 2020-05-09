Douglas County deputies help find missing boy after hours-long search overnight

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies found a missing boy safely after an hours-long search overnight.

Sheriff Chris Degase was among those helping with the search. He reflected on the experience in a Facebook post Saturday:

"The smile on this little mans face melted me when I seen him after we had been searching for him for 6 hours. I carried him to his house to show his mom her baby was okay. He was very cold but had a huge smile and talked about mushroom hunting and planes flying around in the sky above him. He wanted a picture with Amigo, one of the five K9s we used looking for him.

He was found by 3 young men who just kept pushing and searching through the cold night. Thank you to those men."

The Ozark County and Howell County Sheriffs Office's, Mountain Grove Police Department, K9 Rochus, bloodhounds from the Ozark Correctional Center bloodhounds and several fire departments also helped with the search.