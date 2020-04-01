Douglas, Howell, Oregon & Ozark Counties schools extend closings for COVID-19 crisis

Several school districts in the eastern Ozarks announced Wednesday an extension of its closure because of COVID-19.

The closure lasts through April 24. In a joint statement, the school districts said they wanted to protect the health of students and staff.

SCHOOLS INCLUDE:

*West Plains School District

*Junction Hill C-12

*Richards R-V

*Fairview R-XI

*Howell Valley R-1

*Glenwood R-8

*Willow Springs School District

*Mountain View - Birch Tree Schools

*Dora R-III

*Couch R-I

*Thayer R-II

*Koshkonong R-III

*Alton R-IV

*Bakersfield R-IV

*Gainesville

*Lutie

*Ozarks Christian Academy

The extended closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events. School district leaders say they understand this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be certain of one thing: districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families. They say the districts recognize this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure.