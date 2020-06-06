Downtown businesses help people stay hydrated, battle heat during Springfield protest

Many businesses were concerned about potential violent outbreaks by crowds. Others opened their doors to support protesters.

Saturday's heat was a huge factor for demonstrators out at the square.

Many people left almost immediately after the march or stopped to sit in the shade.

As thousands gathered in downtown Springfield for a non-violent protest against police brutality, people and businesses jumped in to help keep people hydrated.

Local businesses were urged by police to to close down early Saturday if they were concerned about the protests. But, many bars and restaurants along the downtown square chose to stay open or have their employees come in to help out protesters.

"Our company loves everyone, all people so I think it speaks volumes that our owners also care enough to take care of people that are protesting," said Maddy Guccione, a server at Harbell's Grill & Sports Bar.

At Harbell's, they handed out free, cold water for anyone passing by.

"We're just trying to make a difference, we're trying to make a change," Guccione said.

Over at Golden Girl Rum club, the owner said they were doing their part to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We have water, sunscreen and masks if anyone needs them," said Rogan Howitt, the owner. "It's an important part of people in our community and we want to be here to support."

Some people did leave the demonstration on the bridge early or stopped to grab some water and shade, with fears they would pass out from the heat.

Demonstrators said the way the community has come together to support change makes them hopeful.

"It had gotten worse all over again, instead of better," said Jane Pike as she watched protesters march past the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge. "But maybe this here will help everybody."

The whole day was ahead of schedule. The march was supposed to start at 5 p.m., but demonstrators made their way toward the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge about an hour earlier than expected. Afterward, things cleared out downtown fairly quickly.

