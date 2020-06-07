Dozens gather for Camdenton protest over racial injustice

An afternoon protest over racial injustice draws dozens to Camdenton, Missouri.

The protest began in front of the Camden County Courthouse with a kneel and moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.

HAPPENING NOW: Black Lives Matter protest underway in Camdenton. It begins with a kneel and moment of silence in memory of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/uEATJhBi3Y — KY3 News (@kytv) June 7, 2020

Camdenton students who organized a Black Lives Matter protest urge those who attend to keep it peaceful.

Protests nationwide come in response to the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Thousands gathered Saturday for an afternoon for a protest in downtown Springfield, while dozens also attended a Saturday protest in Branson.