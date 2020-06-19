Juneteenth celebration near Lake Springfield draws dozens

Dozens of people gathered Friday afternoon for a Juneteenth celebration at the pavilion near Lake Springfield.

"We felt like we needed to bring on an event that wasn't necessarily a protest, but rather a celebration of how far we've come," said Sade Shine, the event coordinator.

Shine hosted a cook-out for anyone in the Springfield community who wanted to attend, celebrating June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom.

"They had been free for two years and didn't realize it," Shine told the crowd of people as she explained the meaning of the day. "Right now we are at a space and time where we are free, and we have to show people, we have to make others realize it."

Shine started the celebration by singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as the Black National Anthem. She then spoke about the significance of Juneteenth, and how today's society relates.

"I feel like we are now in a time that is similar to that time in the fact that we are dealing with social change, inequality, social justice," Shine said.

The celebration had a number of speakers, including activists, performers and leaders in different aspects of the Springfield community.

"Without understanding history, you cannot use your platform the way it was intended to," said speaker Marlon Graves. "That was written in 1984 by my cousin Mary Adams, God rest her soul."

Graves said one of the best ways people in Springfield could celebrate Juneteenth was by looking deeper into the history of our own community.

"There was a day that everyone came together, like we are doing right now, and it was August 1, and it was in the late 30's. And they called it Park Day," he said. "That is this local area's original Juneteenth celebration. That's when slaves that were in this area heard that they were free."

Shine said Friday's celebration should be seen as an important day for the freedom of all Americans.

"I felt like we needed to educate our own communities, as well as why we come out and celebrate, because knowing the day you were free helps you stay free forever," she said.

She said she did encourage social distancing to everyone who attended. There were masks and gloves available as well as sanitation stations around the pavilion.