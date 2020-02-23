Remembering Dr. Spence: Public memorial service details

The public is invited to honor long time Evangel University President Dr. Robert Spence. The public memorial will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Evangel in the Robert H. Spence Chapel. The service will start at 3 p.m.

Public memorial details:

There will be reserved seating for family and special guests, with all other seating open to the public. Overflow seating will be available in the Barnett Recital Hall and the Crusader Dining Hall with livestream.

Due to the large crowd expected at the funeral, parking is expected to fill up quickly at the chapel. Parking will be available in various locations throughout campus as well as four locations off the main campus. Parking areas will be serviced by a shuttle bus, and shelters for people to wait.

Those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed here starting at 2:45 p.m.

Click here for parking and other memorial details

