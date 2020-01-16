Driver backs into Walgreens pharmacy in Seymour, Mo.

No one was hurt after a driver backed into a Walgreens pharmacy building Thursday afternoon in Seymour, Missouri.

It happened at the store in the 200 block of Main Street.

The Seymour Police Department says a woman was backing out of a parking spot, kept car in reverse and hit gas, crashing halfway into side of the pharmacy.

The crash knocked off several shelves inside of the store, but no one is believed to be hurt. The store closed after crash on the advice of police.

Crews are working through the night to make sure the pharmacy gets repairs to reopen Friday.