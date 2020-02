A crash on U.S. 60 near Rogersville, Mo. slowed midday traffic.

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District shared the image of the crash.

Law enforcement responded to the crash on U.S. 60 between Farm Road 189 and Farm Road 193 just before the noon hour. The crash happened in the westbound lanes. The driver involved flipped the vehicle into the median.

We do not know if the driver was hurt.