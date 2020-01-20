Driver killed in head-on crash in Branson West

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to a deadly crash on Business 13 in Branson West near Hardee's Monday afternoon.

According to Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen, the department received reports of two vehicles crashing head-on with one vehicle on its side and one person trapped.

Branson West Police arrived shortly after the reports came in and confirmed the reports.

Both vehicles were occupied by the drivers only; there were no passengers. The driver of the vehicle on its side was evaluated and declined transport to the hospital by Mercy EMS on scene. The driver of the second vehicle did not survive.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Team responded. After their investigation, crews extracted the victim and cleaned up the debris. They washed the roadway off with water. Road crews responded with salt to treat the roadway for the potential of ice.

Business Hwy 13 was closed for just over two hours. Traffic was diverted causing a minor delay.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is investigating. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.