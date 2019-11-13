Driver of a stolen car taken into custody after crashing in front of a Springfield bank

Police say the driver of a stolen car crashed into some concrete pillars in front of a bank on the east side of the city Wednesday morning.

Police say someone left the car running outside the Kum 'N Go at Glenstone and Grant just before 3:00 a.m. Police saw the car crash into the pillars in front of of the State Bank of Southwest Missouri at Sunshine and Ingram Mill Road about 30 minutes later.

The driver ran off, but police dogs found the man hiding behind some bushes south of the bank a few minutes later.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries.