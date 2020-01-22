Driver survives crash off 80-foot cliff after pursuit through Lake of the Ozarks area

A pursuit through several counties ended with a man driving off a cliff at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Darrell W. Matlock, 33, of Warrenton, Mo., suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Troopers say Matlock left a gas station without paying for fuel in Fulton. Officers began a pursuit in the Holts Summit area westbound on U.S. 54, but then terminated.

Troopers then picked up the pursuit near Eldon. Tire-deflation spikes cut Matlock's tires. He lost control around U.S. 54 on Osage Beach, eventually driving over an 80-foot cliff. Troopers arrested him shortly after he left the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the truck was stolen out of the St. Louis area on January.