Police took a pickup driver into custody after a chase in north Springfield.

Greene County Deputies tried to pull over the drive on I-44, west of the city.

The chase went back into Springfield where someone in the truck starting throwing out drugs onto Glenstone Avenue, north of Commercial.

After hitting road spikes, the driver and a passenger jumped out of the truck at Fremont and Evergreen, north of Fremont Elementary. The passenger is still on the run.