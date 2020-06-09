Drivers escape crash involving truck, propane truck near Branson, Mo.

Two drivers survived without serious injuries after a crash involving a propane truck and a pickup truck near Branson, Mo. Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Western Taney County Fire Department responded to the area of State Highway 265 and State Highway 376 around 9:10 a.m.

Investigators say the propane truck was leaking a small amount of propane. Both drivers escaped the trucks. Crews stopped the leak, never needing to order an evacuation.

The driver of the truck refused medical treatment. The driver of the propane truck suffered minor injuries.

