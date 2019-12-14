Drugs, paraphernalia, firearms seized in Pulaski county

The Pulaski County Sheriff's department says they seized numerous drugs and paraphernalia, as well as a stolen firearm, Thursday night.

Deputies and members of the South Central Drug Task force served a search warrant in the 600 block of Old Route 66.

It is there deputies say they seized approximately 73 pills of ecstasy, 330 grams of marijuana, a glass jar containing cocaine residue commonly used in the manufacturing of crack cocaine, as well as a handgun confirmed to be stolen. Officers also seized an AK-47 with an 11 inch barrel containing 56 rounds in a drum magazine, a rifle, and another handgun.

Golden Garner was taken into custody, Thursday night.

A warrant has been issued by Judge Long for Golden Garner for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, stealing of a firearm, and four counts of unlawful use of a firearm.