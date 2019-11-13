Drury University announces plan for first building project in a decade

Drury University unveiled the first building project of its campus master plan.

It will house the Breech School of Business Administration and the Department of Political Science and International Affairs. The center at Central Street and Drury Lane will rise three stories, with 54,000 square feet of space. The area now is a parking lot.

This is the school's first major construction project in nearly a decade. Faculty members say the new building will help students better prepare for the changing business world.

"It really requires you to work on projects. to collaborate with other professionals. and this design space gives us that opportunity," said Cliff Petty, Dean of Breech Business School. "It opens up space for us to collaborate. for our students to work in teams. for us to have classroom spaces that aren't a traditional classroom."

A groundbreaking is expected at the end of the current academic year.