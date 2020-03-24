Drury University moves classes to online; asking students to move out of dorms

Drury University will keep classes online as coronavirus cases increase throughout Springfield.

The school is asking students to move out of the dormitory by Friday. The school believes the best social distancing is for students to leave the campus.

The school released this letter to students from President Dr. Tim Cloyd.



I know you have been following the disturbing news reports on the continued growth of the coronavirus around the world and here in Missouri. Just this weekend, Governor Parson issued a new social-distancing order that took place at 12:01 Monday morning, instructing all residents to reduce public contact. Many states are issuing stay-at-home orders. It is abundantly clear that we must do everything possible to stem the tide and stop the spread of COVID-19. The only way to do that is to minimize all public contact.

To that end, we are taking the following actions, effective immediately:

Classes to Remain Online Through Semester End

We had hoped to reconvene classes on April 20th. However, to ensure the continued safety or our students, faculty, and staff we will continue with online classes through the end of the semester. Faculty have been preparing for this moment since early this year when reports of COVID-19 first became prevalent.

Drury University is fortunate to have long-standing success in delivering online classes through our evening and online programs. This is not new to us and so we make this transition with the confidence of knowing you will continue to experience a high-quality educational experience. No, it is not the same as “being here” but we will continue to work hard to connect with each of you, virtually, to ensure your continued success.

Commencement Ceremony

We are making adjustments to spring commencement ceremonies, and are looking at a variety of options for recognizing our graduates, from conducting virtual ceremonies to in-person celebrations once the COVID-19 situation subsides. Rest assured we will find a way to mark this important milestone in a way that ensures the health, safety, and welfare of our students, faculty, staff, parents and public. In the coming weeks, we will provide additional information on our plans for commencement activities for our undergraduate, graduate and evening and online graduates.

Campus Housing to Close; Move-Out Process

Campus housing will be closing until further notice.

If you are on campus right now, you must pack all your belongings, return your keys, and leave campus as soon as possible. We are not doing in-person check-out appointments. We are asking you to leave now so you can be safely away from campus before your peers return to pack.

For those who are not on-campus, you must wait until Tuesday, March 24th to return to campus to move-out. You will need to sign up for a move-out date/time here. Choose a timeframe different from your roommate/suitemate to limit your exposure.

Cleaning fees will be waived to expedite your move-out process. Key return locations are now located in Wallace, Smith, and Sunderland 1st floor lobbies, FSC 104, FSC 109, and the College Park Community Center.

‘All residents must be checked out of housing with keys turned in by Friday, March 27th.

Students who hope to stay beyond the deadline due to extenuating circumstances must email dos@drury.edu.

We understand this is a difficult moment for us all. We are a university built on personalized education; an institution where we build relationships that last a lifetime. At the same time, your safety is and always has been our number one priority.

It is a particularly tough time for seniors who had hoped to finish out the year with their friends and campus community. Those connections will remain even if you aren’t able to congratulate and share in the camaraderie that would have happened on campus. A Drury education is about learning, growing and connecting. I encourage you to treasure and nourish your Drury connections if only virtually for the time being.

Please remember to visit the COVID-19 website for ongoing information and to locate additional resources and tools to help with online classes.

I would like to thank each of you for contributing to the ‘Drury Difference.’ You are what makes this university great. I know we are in for challenging times in the weeks and months ahead. However, I also know that we are a resilient community that has persevered through many challenges since our founding in 1873. We will persevere again.

American author and artist Mary Anne Radmacher once commented: “Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying 'I will try again tomorrow.'”

Indeed, we will all try again tomorrow when the time is right.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Drury University community we offer you, your families and your loved one’s prayers as we enter this new reality. Stay healthy. Stay safe. We relish the moment when we can all be together again.

Sincerely,

Dr. Timothy Cloyd