Drury University releases "Panther Plan," mapping plan for in-person classes in the fall

Drury University announced Tuesday its "Panther Plan" as it plans for in-person classes in August.

School leaders say the plan will be updated as needed through the summer, as a cross-functional team of students, faculty, staff and administrators continues working on details.

“For weeks now, we have worked on a daily basis to create a thoughtful plan that protects the health and safety of our entire campus community while allowing Drury to continue in-person teaching and learning this fall,” says David Hinson, executive vice president, chief operations officer and chief of staff. “All of our planning has been done with faculty, staff, students and local public health officials at the table.”

Highlights of the Panther Plan include:

*Adjusting the academic calendar by moving up the semester start date to Thursday, Aug. 20 instead of Monday, Aug. 24.

*Fall break and Thanksgiving break will each be shortened by one day. *The fall semester will end one week earlier than originally planned.

*Drury intends to hold seated classes for the entirety of the fall semester, but this change provides a greater opportunity to maximize in-person learning in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19.

*Requiring all students, staff and faculty to wear a face covering while in public spaces on campus, including during classes, to help protect the health of every community member.

*Placing all residential students in single occupancy rooms at no additional cost.

*Providing coronavirus testing as needed for all students, staff and faculty in partnership with CoxHealth’s on-campus Panther Clinic and through the local public health system.

*Rigorous sanitization and cleaning protocols and social distancing, which are already in place as Drury welcomes visitors back for campus tours starting this week.

“Drury’s small size, large physical campus, and sense of caring for one another make it possible to carry out this plan,” Hinson says. “As we move forward, the Panther Plan will continue to be informed by current data and scientific guidance from local and national officials.”