Drury University will now sell beer at home basketball games

Drury University Athletics announced Tuesday it will be joining the list of schools selling beer to the public at home basketball games.

"We decided to take the plunge," said Drury University Vice President and Director of Athletics Corey Bray. "I think it will be a good enhancement for our fans and their experience here in the O'Reilly Center."

Bray said the decision to allow alcohol sales during home basketball games has been weighing on the school for a while.

"This started last spring when the Great Lakes Valley Conference descended a rule that previously prevented member schools from previously selling alcohol at venues on campus," he said.

The school has a fairly strict alcohol policy, but has allowed beer and wine to be sold in its exclusive booster club hospitality room and at special events in the past. The athletic department is limiting sales at the home basketball games to just beer.

"We're starting out small with baby steps," Bray said. "We're starting out with beer, then we might consider some wine or some of the hard seltzers or something like that that we could test out."

The department will be selling 16 oz. Budweiser, Bud Lite, and Michelob Ultra bottles and cans for $5. Bray said the money will go back into the athletics department.

"That will hopefully be used to make an impact on the experience of our student athletes," he said. "Where exactly, we're not quite sure yet how much revenue we are able to generate here this second half of the basketball season and try to project that for future years."

He said the event center won't need to up it's security, but safety measures did have to be added.

"We're going to cut off sales with ten minutes left in the basketball game," he said. " Of course, we're carding individuals the make sure they're of appropriate age, that sort of stuff. We're going to do some training with individuals that are going to be selling alcohol."

The basketball teams play Thursday night, but classes aren't back in session for a few more weeks. Bray said rolling out the new changes while students are gone should help them get comfortable with the new policy before the stands are packed again.

The school is partnering with Will Fischer Distributing and Budweiser to provide the beer.