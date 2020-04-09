Drury University's spring commencement ceremonies postponed to August

Drury University announced Thursday it will officially postpone spring commencement ceremonies until August in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony for evening, online and graduate students is rescheduled for Friday, August 14. The ceremony for undergraduate students is rescheduled for Saturday, August 15.

The university says faculty and staff are working a plan to publicly honor graduates’ accomplishments in a virtual fashion near the end of the academic year.

“This is not how any of us planned to end the semester, and it is certainly not how our graduates had planned to end their college career,” said Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd and Provost Beth Harville in a message sent to students.

