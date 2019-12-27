Dump truck flips near U.S. 60 in Republic, Mo.

Police in Republic, Mo. are investigating a crash involving a dump truck.

Officers responded to the crash late Friday morning near U.S. 60 and Oakwood. Emergency crews transported the driver to the hospital with injuries.

The cleanup is tricky for emergency workers. The driver of the dump truck lost control and U.S. 60 and flipped the truck near railroad tracks. The truck was full of gravel. The crash briefly trapped the driver. Other drivers came to his rescue.

Crews had to stop a train while cleaning up the crash. The crash closed the area of the road for a short time.