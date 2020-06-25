EARLY MORNING CHASE: Man in custody after leading Greene Co. deputies on chase Thursday morning

A man is in custody after leading Greene county deputies on a chase Thursday morning.

Deputies spotted a stolen vehicle at Farm Road 123 and State highway EE, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies tried stopping the vehicle, it took off. At one point during the pursuit, the vehicle went through a fence on a dead end road. Deputies were able to deploy "Starchase," which helps them track vehicles using GPS.

Officers tracked the vehicle to the 200 block of N. Hilton avenue, just south of Chesnut Expressway in northwest Springfield, and took a man into custody.

We will add more information to this story as we get it.