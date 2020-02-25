MoDOT Official explains how emergency lights can be distracting to drivers

This year has proven to be a deadly one for emergency responders on our roads.

Seven of them lost their lives in the first 14 days of 2020 nationwide and recently a Springfield tow truck driver was hit and killed on the side of Highway 65.

Those who oversee emergency response know that it's important to educate the public and make sure roadside responders have the proper training in order to try and bring those fatality numbers down.

MoDOT Incident Management Coordinator Bruce Pettus works with area agencies with the goal of making first responders a cohesive team, secure in their various responsibilities while maintaining a safe work environment.

And when it comes to responders getting injured or killed on the job?

"I take it personally," he said.

With responders on the side of the road being struck with more frequency, Pettus has been pointing out during his training sessions the need for agencies to look closer at their emergency lighting.

"In this training all responders are asked to look at the lighting situations and what the impact is on motorists passing by," Pettus explained. "We have the ability to make the situation safer or not by the proper use of our emergency vehicle lighting."

Pettus made his point by showing a pair of photos captured by a dash cam recently in Springfield showing how lighting can make a difference even when proper protocol is being followed.

One photo shows the red-and-blue-flashing lights on the top of the wrecker , easily identifiable to passing cars. The other photo shows a bright white light that obscures the emergency lights. Those lights were the work lights the tow truck operator had turned on in order to see well enough to load the car.

"This tow company is one of the best in our region and their employees wear safety apparel uniforms," Pettus said. "But even with all those safety measures in place the work lights on that wrecker were actually washing out the visibility of the red-and-blue lights and you can barely see the employee from the tow company walking along the white line."

Moments later, with the work light off, the emergency lights were again visible. No one was injured in that situation but the example shows how drivers can be blinded or disoriented by the lights they see.

"I never realized how much it washes it out," said Arden Balty with Henry's Towing, who said the eye-opening photos have caused a change in policy at his business.

"We no longer use the upper (work) lights whenever we're working on the side of the highway," he said.

In other findings Pettus says dimmer switches on emergency lights and roadway message signs can help drivers see better at night without being blinded.

He also pointed out that wreckers with elevated loaders need to make sure their rollbacks don't block their emergency lights while the ramp is being tilted to load a car.

All these suggestions to help responders is only part of the equation that ultimately rests in the hands of the general public as drivers need to pay attention and move over when they see those emergency lights.

"People are busy nowadays," Balty said. "We have too many distractions, we all carry a cell phone and all it takes is a fraction-of-a-second to take your eyes off the road and clip someone on the side of the road. Vigilance is the key."

It's a concern for every emergency worker as almost all of them have experienced a close-call.

"One of the scariest sounds I have heard is the rumble strip behind me," Balty recalled. "I didn't ever look. I either jumped on the truck bed or took off running as hard as I could to get around the front of the truck."

"I went out last night for a major crash," Pettus said. "I had the roadway closed. A motorist ignores all our emergency vehicle lighting and goes right by me beside my vehicle. Had I been on the other side of my vehicle they would have struck me because they didn't slow down. It puts everyone at risk. It is inattention, no respect for law enforcement or the response vehicles out working the roadway that I believe is just putting everyone in danger."

