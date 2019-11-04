MISSING ELDERLY MAN: Greene County Sheriff's Office searches for missing man

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating an elderly man.

Clemon May, 92, disappeared from his home in the 3000 block of West Vincent Drive in Springfield Sunday around 5 p.m.

Family members stated Clemon has recently started to have memory issues. Deputies pinged Clemon’s cell phone near State Highway 13 outside of Warrensburg. Deputies contacted Independence Police Department and they are looking around the area of the last cell phone ping.

Clemon drives a burgundy 2019 Toyota Avalon with Missouri license plate CS4R3M.

If you see Clemon or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.