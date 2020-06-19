ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Barton County authorities search for missing boy, possible suspects identified

The Barton County Sheriff's Office has issued an endangered person advisory and asks for the public's help locating a 10-year-old boy.

Dewey Milo Foster, Jr., 10, was reported missing from home in Golden City, Missouri around 11 a.m. Friday.

Foster Jr. is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he may be wearing.

According to the endangered person advisory, the child's biological father, Dewey Milo Foster, 35, and Melissa Lee Kleine, 21, are believed to be suspects.

According to advisory, Foster left with his girlfriend, Kleine, and his son from the address in Golden City in the morning hours of Friday.

Around 10 a.m., he sent a text message stating he had taken his son to McDonald’s and to get a haircut, but it is unknown what town they were in when this message was sent. An endangered person advisory was issued in response.

Foster is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and has a medium complexion. It is unknown what he is wearing. He has multiple tattoos.

Kleine is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 127 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she may be wearing.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a yellow Chevy Impala with black bumpers bearing unknown license that was last seen at 701 A Street in Golden City. The vehicle is an old "taxi" vehicle and has butterfly seat covers.

If you have any information, contact the Barton County Sheriff's Office at 417-682-5515.