The Barton County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

John Shomin, 77, disappeared from Liberal, Mo. Monday. Shomin suffers from dementia.

Deputies say Shomin drives a dark blue 2015 Ford F150 with Missouri license plates 7PAK60. He was last seen westbound on U.S. 54 from Macks Creek around 5:30 p.m.

Call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Barton County Sheriff's Office at (417) 682-5515.