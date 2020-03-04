ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for child, non-custodial mother possibly en route to Springfield, Mo.

The Edina, Mo. Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing child.

Police believe Lilly Feutz, 2, is with her non-custodial mother Donna Lynn Ringhoffer, 37. Police do not have a picture of the two. However, they say the child has a scratch on her chin.

Family reported them missing from around 4 p.m. on February 28. Police say they likely could be heading toward the Springfield area. Ringhoffer drives a black 1990s Volvo passenger car with an unknown Missouri license plate.

Dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Edina Police Department at (660) 385-1911.

