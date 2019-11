The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a reported missing man.

Zachary A. Schmitz, 27, disappeared from 3445 East Lombard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Schmitz suffers from mental disabilities. He walked away from his care facility by going out a window.

If you see him, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 862-7911.