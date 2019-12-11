ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police search for missing Springfield teenager

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Amelia Irene Rose Tannehill, 14, disappeared from 911 East Morningside Street Tuesday night around 9:35 p.m. Police believe she may be with an unknown man in his 20s. She had contact with this man on social media.

Police say she may be wearing a brown Real Tree hooded sweatshirt. She wears blue-rimmed glasses.

If you know her whereabouts, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.