The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager.

Jordan M. Smiles, 14, disappeared from 1311 North Fender on Saturday morning. Police believe she may be with a Kristopher Oaks, 17.

She suffers from mental disabilities.

If you see her, you should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 862-7911.