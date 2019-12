Police in Springfield need your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Saramae Doiron is from Elkland, Mo. Police say she is believed to be traveling to Springfield. She suffers from various medical conditions.

She drives a 2015 gray Nissan Versa with unknown Tennessee license plates.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).