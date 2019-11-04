ENDANGERED MISSING WOMAN: Police searching for Springfield, Mo. woman reported missing

The Springfield Police Department is asking your help to locate a woman reported missing.

Police say Jamie Taylor, 33, disappeared from the area. Family reported her last in the company with her boyfriend, Jericho Lewis, 27.

She is 5', 3". She has dark hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her neck, right arm and right forearm.

Anyone with information concerning Jamie Taylor's whereabouts should call 911 or Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).