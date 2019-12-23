ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield police looking for missing teenager

The Springfield police department is looking for a missing teenager. Mackenna Milhon, 19, was last seen at the Kum & Go on north National and Norton road, near the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on December 20.

Milhon was last seen getting into a black vehicle. She has a diagnosed mental illness. She is 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, with red or auburn hair, hazel eyes, light complexion, and has a tattoo "prosper" on her right forearm.

If you see her, or know where she may be, please call 911 or the Springfield police department 417-864-1810 or 417-862-7911.