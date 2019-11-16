ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY issued for missing Bolivar man

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a Bolivar man last seen in the 3100 block of S. 142nd road, around 10PM Friday night.

John David Hacker, 39, left the residence on foot and was not wearing a coat. Hacker has a brain injury and suffers from depression. He is heavily medicated and possibly hallucinating, according to law enforcement. He did not take his required medication with him.

Hacker is a white male, 6' 3' tall, 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has a beard and is possibly wearing brown rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black and green pullover shirt, boxers, and navy blue slippers with white soles. He may also be wearing some athletic pants of an unknown color.

Anyone seeing Hacker, or anyone having any information related to his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 417-777-3911.

