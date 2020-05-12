ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police search for man missing from Nevada, Mo.

The Nevada (Mo.) Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man.

Peter Luker, 60, disappeared from the Super 8 Motel, 2301 E Austin Blvd on Friday. Police believe he was last wearing a gray and white flannel shirt, black belt and blue jeans. He has a large tattoo on his throat. Investigators believe he left on foot.

Police say Luker suffers from mental conditions, including the early stages of dementia. He also needs his medications.

Anyone seeing Luker should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Nevada Police Department at 417-448-5100.

