ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Deputies search for missing El Dorado Springs, Mo. man

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for an El Dorado Springs, Mo. man.

Larry Goade, 77, disappeared December 6 from his home on South Route U. He suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

Deputies say he was likely driving to the Nevada, Mo. area. He drives a white 2005 Chevy C1500 truck with Missouri license plate 8PBZ46. Goade left without his medication.

If you see him, dial 911 or call the Cedar County Sheriff's Department at (417) 276-5133.

