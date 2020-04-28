ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police search for missing Osage Beach, Mo. woman

The Osage Beach, Mo. Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman.

Carolyn Sue Griffith, 77, disappeared from the area of U.S. 54 and Key Largo Road round 3 p.m. Tuesday. She is waring a gray long-sleeved shirt, green pants and carrying a red Christmas sweater.

Police say Griffith suffers from dementia. She walks with a hunched back. Her daughter believes she left with someone driving a dark blue or green pickup truck with a dark-colored camper shell.

If you see her, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Osage Beach Police Department at (573) 348-1701.

