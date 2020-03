The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man.

Jessie B. (Buddy) Hamby, 92, disappeared Sunday at 1 p.m. from 1326 North Fender Avenue. He suffers from diminished cognitive abilities.

He drives a burgundy 2001 Buick Regal with Missouri license plate NB1C76. His travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.