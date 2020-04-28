ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Bolivar, Mo. man

The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing.

Roy A. Albin, 71, disappeared Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. in the neighborhood of East Aldrich Road in Bolivar. He stands 5'11" and weighs 165 pounds. Albin suffers from a heart condition and mood disorder.

He drivers a red 2014 Ram truck with Missouri license plate 8CCN09. He left without medication.

If you see him dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Department at (417) 777-3911.

